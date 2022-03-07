Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar Mends Broken Hearts With New Song Saare Bolo Bewafa

A day after piquing the curiosity of his fans for the upcoming song, megastar Akshay Kumar on Monday dropped the quirky number ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ from the much-anticipated flick Bachchhan Paandey. The song is third melody from the film after Maar Khaayega, and Meri Jaan Meri Jaan.

The 54-year-old star took to Instagram and posted a link to the song. The two-minute-forty-two-seconds song starts from a flashback which sees Akshay aka Bachchhan Paandey telling Kriti’s Myra his story. He wrote in the caption, “You script has my terror and killing, but one thing is there that has been very much liked by the viewers- which is entertainment.”

The clip then showcases Bachhan crashing a wedding with his gang of goons. He is seen dancing at his friend Abhimanyu Singh aka Pendulum’s girlfriend’s wedding calling her Bewafa (disloyal). Kriti also joins in as she grooves to the beats of the song. At last, the bride takes a back turn and dances to the tunes of the song, after leaving the groom. She reunites with her lover. The groovy number is an upbeat song meant for mending broken hearts.

Taking to the captions, Akshay wrote, “Now the sound of heartbreak will be heard by all. Because all will shout out loud saying, ‘Bewafa!’#SaareBoloBewafa, song out now! “

Meanwhile, the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey has already been released. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars a talented ensemble cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

The there-minute-forty-one-second trailer sees Kriti’s Myra and Arshad’s Vishu discussing on making a biopic on Bachchhan Paandey, which leads to him introducing all the lead characters. The next shot showcases the dry and deserted lands of Bhagwa, where resides the menacing one eyed gangster Bachchhan Paandey, and his team. Next, Bachchhan shows up on screen saying “to maintain swag, it is important to create fear,"and ruthlessly killing people coming his way.

As Myra and Arshad start to document the film, they find themselves landing in trouble in between the goons. While recording Bachchhan telling his story, she finds out that Paandey likes to kill people for ‘fun’ and he even killed his girlfriend (Jacqueline Fernandez). As the trailer comes to end, it shows Myra and Vishu, on their knees begging for their lives, and then Bachchhan moving in their direction to kill one of the two. The trailer ends with a ferocious Bachchhan saying, “ Not Bhai I am known as Godfather.” The gripping trailer promises a roller coaster ride to the viewers.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey will be released in theatres on March 18, 2022.

