Bachchhan Paandey Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Film Dips On Day 2, Earns Rs 12 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey has been getting a mixed response from both, the audience and critics. The film is doing good business even at the box office. While on the first day the film collected Rs 13.25 crore, on its second day, it saw a little decline. The movie earned Rs 12 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection so far to Rs 25.25 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the detailed figures. “#BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country… Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2… Needs to improve its performance on Day 3… Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr. Total: ₹ 25.25 cr. #India biz," he wrote.

Needless to say, Bachchhan Paandey’s box office has also been impacted due to the massive success of The Kashmir Files. Earlier BollywoodLife.com had reported that Bachchhan Paandey’s team was also worried about their film’s screen count after it was being said that it is expected to witness a loss of 400-500 screens as compared to what it was initially supposed to receive. This was because the cinema owners were not in a mood to replace The Kashmir Files.

With the RRR release ahead, it will be interesting to see if it will impact Bachchhan Paandey’s box office collection too. Earlier, Akshay Kumar talked about the same in an interview with News18.com and mentioned that RRR might impact his movie’s earnings by 30 to 40 percent. “See, because of this pandemic, lots of movies are going to come one on top of the other. To say at the moment impact, yes it obviously, it is going to impact. Every movie is going to impact each other. Everything, the businesses are going to go down by 30 to 40 percent. It is a very unfortunate thing but you have to deal with it," Akshay had said.

For the unversed, Bachchhan Paandey was released on March 18. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie ‘Veeram’. Bachchhan Paandey presents Akshay Kumar in the role of a gangster, whereas Kriti Sanon is playing the role of a journalist.

