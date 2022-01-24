Bachelor Director Sathish Selvakumar to rope in Karthi for next film: Reports

Sathish Selvakumar, who made his directorial debut with GV Prakash and Divyabharathi’s film Bachelor, is all set to rope in actor Karthi in his next film. He has reportedly narrated the story of his next film to Karthi.

According to reports, Karthi has liked the story and agreed to collaborate with the director Prakash. However, they are yet to make any official statement. They are expected to make an official announcement regarding the project by next month.

While Sathish is busy finalising the script of his next film, Karthi is busy shooting for his film Viruman. Sathish and Karthi’s project will be bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, a production house founded by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu. Dream Warrior Pictures has produced several films of Karthi in the past too, including Kaashmora, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, and Kaithi.

Sathish’s directorial debut Bachelor had hit the big screens on December 3, 2021. It was released on SonyLiv on January 21. In this film, GV Prakash has played the role of a carefree youngster who is in a live-in relationship with a girl named Subbu, played by actress Divyabharathi. The story of the film revolves around how they handle an unplanned pregnancy.

GV Prakash is also the music composer of the film. Before directing Bachelor, Sathish has worked as an assistant director on several projects of many directors.

Meanwhile, Karthi’s first look poster from his upcoming film Viruman was unveiled on January 14. In the poster, Karthi is seen in a red shirt along with lungi. Holding a spear in his hand, he is sporting an intense look.

The makers wrapped up the shooting of Viruman in December last year. Karthi also has a film titled Sardar in his kitty.

