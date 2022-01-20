Bachelor Starring Divya Bharathi, G.V Prakash Kumar to Premiere on Sony Liv on This Date

Film Bachelor, written and directed by Sathish Selvakumar, was released on December 3, 2021, to decent box office reviews. The idea behind the film and performances of Divya Bharathi and G.V Prakash Kumar were thoroughly praised by the audience. The film was a much talked about topic among the youth. Now, the film, appreciated for its subject and performances, will be premiere on Sony Liv on January 21.f

Sony Liv tweeted the trailer of this film on January 5.

A carefree young man gets into a live-in relationship with his colleague. What happens next? pic.twitter.com/y7D8M3i85Q— SonyLIV International (@SonyLIVIntl) January 5, 2022

G.V Prakash confirmed the same by retweeting a post from Silverscreen India.

The film narrates the story of a man with a deeply flawed personality. He belongs to a conservative background and gets into a relationship with a modern woman. Very soon, the couple is faced with a lot of problems. The film was bankrolled by Axess Film Factory. Nakkalites Arun Kumar, Munishkanth and Bagavathi Perumal are a part of this film besides G.V Prakash and Divya Bharathi.

Music composed by Dibu Ninan Thomas is also one of the high points of this film. The song titled Adiye, with lyrics penned by GKB and vocals by Kapil Kapilan, perfectly captures the problems the couple faces during their live-in relationship.

The most beautiful part of this song is the on-screen chemistry between G.V Prakash and Divya Bharathi. G.V Prakash perfectly gets into the skin of a character, who is suffering from behavioural issues. This song has crossed more than 22 million views on its release.

And when we are talking about songs, how can we forget this dance number composed by G.V Prakash.

It’s brilliant how besides perfectly-getting into the skin of his character, he has composed this excellent dance number as well. The song has been sung and penned by Navakkarai Naveen Prabanjam. The song shows G.V Prakash dancing while it also gives a glimpse of the daily lives of the couple.

