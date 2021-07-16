'Bachna Ae Haseeno' Actor Minissha Lamba Says She Has 'Found Love' in Businessman Boyfriend Akash Malik

Minissha Lamba has been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks for her new relationship. Last month, the actress said that she wanted to keep the identity of her boyfriend a secret as she wished to maintain privacy. However, it has now come to light that she has been dating Akash Malik, who is a Delhi-based businessman. They first met in 2019 at a Poker Championship event. The couple has been dating for a year and is currently holidaying in Goa.

According to a report in ETimes, the actress has gone on record for the first time to say that she has found love again. Talking to the portal, Minissha said, "Yes, I have found love and I am happy. I feel blessed every day to have found togetherness." A source close to the diva revealed that Minissha and Akash were initially just friends. They happened to cross paths duringpoker games. The two started connecting after a few interactions and happen to be madly in love now. “Minissha and Akash realise the strange times of today where life has become so uncertain. They just want to be with each other as much as possible and remain happy," the source was quoted as saying.

Last month, Minissha appeared on a radio show hosted by Siddharth Kannan. During the interaction, she revealed that she had reservations about dating people from the film industry as she was cheated on in the past. Speaking about her former boyfriend who cheated on her, she said, "In one relationship which I had with an actor, yes. But I think only because the personality of the person was such that they were a big flirt."

Minissha made her acting debut in 2005 with the film Yahaan directed by Shoojit Sircar. She is most known for her performances in the films namely Bheja Fry 2, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., and Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Bheja Fry 2. Her last film appearance was in 2017 with Bhoomi.

