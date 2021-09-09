Bachpan Ka Pyaar Fame Sahdev Dirdo Sings Money Heist Theme Song Bella Ciao; Watch Viral Video

After becoming a child sensation overnight for the song Bachpan Ka Pyaar, Sahdev Dirdo is again under the spotlight, and this time for singing Money Heist’s theme song, Bella Ciao. Another video of the 10-year-old has gone viral where he can be heard crooning the popular track. He is donning a casual white t-shirt and just like the previous song, he has added his signature style to the track. The video is already gaining popularity and currently has more than 54,000 likes on Instagram.

Watch it here:

The song Bella Ciao was originally written as an Italian farmer’s protest song and it gained worldwide popularity after it was used in Netflix’s Money Heist or La casa de papel.

Coming to Sahdev, his video had gone viral after his school teacher recorded him singing and shared it online. He had become an Instagram celebrity overnight with several people using his audio on their Reels. Even, rapper Badshah offered the Chattisgarh kid a chance to sing with him. He recorded a song with him that went viral as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here