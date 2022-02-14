Bachpan Ka Pyar Fame Sahdev Dirdo Mimics Allu Arjun’s Srivalli Hook Step to Perfection

There’s no stopping the Pushpoa craze on social media. The songs of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are a rage on Instagram and other video platforms such as Moj.

Celebs from the TV industry and Bollywood have been doing the hook step of Allu Arjun in the Srivalli song. Now, Bachpan ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo has mastered the hit song’s hook step. The short video clip was shared on Instagram and is now going viral.

In the viral video, Sahdev took the Srivalli challenge and performed the now-super-famous step. With the song music in the background, the young kid mimicked Allu Arjun’s iconic hook step from the film.

Sahdev, dressed in a nice t-shirt and jeans, did a great job emulating Allu Arjun’s moves. The clip has already received 637k views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahdev Dirdo (@viralboy_sahdev)

Sahdev’s admirers reacted positively to his video, leaving heart and fire emojis in the comments area.

Sahdev Dirdo rose to prominence after recording a classroom rendition of ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ in his school uniform. It was reportedly recorded by his teacher in 2019. However, it went viral in 2020 and 2021. Rapper Badshah created the remix, which was released in August 2021.

On December 28, Sahdev had met with an accident. According to authorities, the teenager was hurt after his motorcycle slid on the street in Chhattisgarh. He soon recovered and doing well now.

In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. Im there for him. Need your prayers 🙏— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Srivalli features Sid Sriram’s vocals in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. This Hindi version of Srivalli is credited to Javed Ali.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.