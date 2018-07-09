English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Back To Dad Is One Of The Best Youth-oriented Movies I've Watched So Far: Johny Lever
Veteran comedian Johny Lever is all praise for the youth-oriented film Back To Dad.
Image: A YouTube grab
Mumbai: Veteran comedian Johny Lever is all praise for the youth-oriented film Back To Dad.
"This is one of the best youth-oriented movies I've watched so far. The scripting of the film is very beautifully done. Back To Dad gives a message that every youngster should learn and this is surely going to leave a very strong impact on the masses," Johny said in a statement.
Directed by Prabhat Kumar, the film is produced by Anup Gadal under Annora films.
Talking about the film, Johny said: "This film talks about a guy named Joel who along with his friends Samuel and Peter goes astray, falls in love with a chic woman named Abhiya, runs away with her and gets cheated. The second half emphasises on his struggle and how he gets back to his father."
Also Watch
"This is one of the best youth-oriented movies I've watched so far. The scripting of the film is very beautifully done. Back To Dad gives a message that every youngster should learn and this is surely going to leave a very strong impact on the masses," Johny said in a statement.
Directed by Prabhat Kumar, the film is produced by Anup Gadal under Annora films.
Talking about the film, Johny said: "This film talks about a guy named Joel who along with his friends Samuel and Peter goes astray, falls in love with a chic woman named Abhiya, runs away with her and gets cheated. The second half emphasises on his struggle and how he gets back to his father."
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Team Showed Great Character, Says Kohli After Series Victory
- 'Insufferable Hypocrisy': Roman Polanski's Wife Rejects Oscar Academy Invite After Husband's Expulsion
- THE TIPPLING POINT | 'If It's French, It's the Best': How an American Sold Miniature France in Bottle
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So