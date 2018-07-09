GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Back To Dad Is One Of The Best Youth-oriented Movies I've Watched So Far: Johny Lever

Veteran comedian Johny Lever is all praise for the youth-oriented film Back To Dad.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2018, 11:42 AM IST
"This is one of the best youth-oriented movies I've watched so far. The scripting of the film is very beautifully done. Back To Dad gives a message that every youngster should learn and this is surely going to leave a very strong impact on the masses," Johny said in a statement.

Directed by Prabhat Kumar, the film is produced by Anup Gadal under Annora films.

Talking about the film, Johny said: "This film talks about a guy named Joel who along with his friends Samuel and Peter goes astray, falls in love with a chic woman named Abhiya, runs away with her and gets cheated. The second half emphasises on his struggle and how he gets back to his father."

