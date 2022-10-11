Back to the Future: Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd Leave Fans in Tears With Their Reunion After 37 Years

The celebrated pair, who played Marty McFly and Dr Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown, in the hit 1985 sci-fi trilogy film Back To The Future appeared at Comic Con that is currently taking place in New York. Their reunion happened exactly after 37 years since the release of the first installment of the cult blockbuster series. The 61-years old actor Michael J Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1991, took to the stage to enormous applause first – pausing to play air guitar in honour of Marty’s moves from the first movie. But the cheers really resounded through the roof when he was joined by the 83-year-old Christopher Lloyd.

The two legendary actors riled everyone up when they shared a warm embrace in front of the audience. Meanwhile, the social media went abuzz after the iconic moment as fans took to their respective handles to share their feelings. One of them wrote, “If you were a teenager in 1985, then Michael J. Fox was your guy. Marty McFly in Back to the Future is the coolest teenager in cinema history.

Watching him hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful”. Another avid of the duo expressed, “All my admiration and respect to this pair of actors, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, for the fun they gave us with Back to the Future. Michael is a true warrior of life. May a cure for Parkinson’s disease appear soon. For ever #BackToTheFuture.”

Speaking about his Parkinson’s on the forum, Fox divulged, “Parkinson’s is the gift that keeps on taking — but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t change it for anything. People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given — the voice to get this done, and help people out.”

Back to the Future was set in 1985. The story followed Marty McFly (Fox), a teenager accidentally sent back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean automobile built by his eccentric scientist friend Emmett “Doc” Brown (Lloyd). While in the past, Marty inadvertently prevents his future parents from falling in love—threatening his existence—and is forced to reconcile the pair and somehow get back to the future. Back to the Future was a critical and commercial success as it became the highest-grossing film of 1985 worldwide.

