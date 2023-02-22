Here’s some good news for Indian fans of Backstreet Boys. The iconic American boyband has today announced that their blockbuster DNA World Tour will travel to India in May, 2023. BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, along with Live Nation, is bringing the world-renowned Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour to the country in a two-city tour, making a stop at the entertainment capital, Mumbai and the national capital, New Delhi.

For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5th 2023.

The iconic and legendary boy band that has won hearts of billions across three decades finally comes back to India after 13 years, answering the prayers of its massive fan-base in the country.

Celebrating 30 glorious years of a band that has continued to stay relevant in the music industry with a growing fanbase and an evergreen legacy that never goes out style, the DNA World Tour forays into the country after five years of travelling across the world to houseful shows and ecstatic audiences.

Registrations for the much-awaited ensemble coming to Mumbai and Delhi are now live exclusively on BookMyShow! Register now to get all details on ticket sales for the Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour in India right here!

The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour, comes on the back of their tenth studio album ‘DNA’ and is a production enigma when it comes to live music, transporting fans to a world that brings alive every fiber of love in every-body! In a marvelous performance in sync with pitch-perfect harmonies, matching outfits and killer dance moves, Backstreet Boys ensure that the crowd is always on their feet dancing like there’s no tomorrow, with hands up in the air swaying to their musical beats. Get ready for the male pop vocalists taking over the country with their dreamy personas, for when they set foot in the arena, the Backstreet Boys are in their absolute element, belting out a massive catalog of original hits to an outsized audience that screams back every word.

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand. The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’, amongst others.

The band also released the first episode of their new documentary series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look of the preparation for their highly-anticipated and massively successful world tour – watch it here! Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel.

Read all the Latest Movies News here