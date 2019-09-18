Take the pledge to vote

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Seeks Restraining Order Against Brother, Aaron Calls it a 'Cover-up'

Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter has reportedly filed a restraining order against his pop star brother Aaron Carter, alleging him of wanting to kill his sister-in-law and his unborn child.

Updated:September 18, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Seeks Restraining Order Against Brother, Aaron Calls it a 'Cover-up'
Backstreet Boys' star Nick Carter has reportedly filed a restraining order against his pop star brother Aaron Carter, accusng him of wanting to kill his sister-in-law and his unborn child. Nick Carter is expecting his second baby with wife Lauren Kitt.

Nick on Tuesday took to Twitter to reveal that he and his sister have sought a restraining order against their brother, because of his "increasingly alarming behaviour." In his tweet, the boy band member also mentioned that the two love their sibling and "hope he gets the proper treatment he needs" before anyone gets hurt.

In response to the same, early Wednesday, in a series of lengthy posts on the micro-blogging site, Aaron claimed that his brother wanted to get back at him for live streaming with Melissa Schuman and other women who accused him of sexual assault. Calling the restraining order as a part of a "cover up", Aaron claimed that it is a scheme of his brother to silence his victims.

In one of his tweets, Aaron wrote, "Leave me alone. For the rest of my life. I am begging you. Please. I haven't even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. It's been public. and now you're scared of the truth (sic)."

Aaron also said that as per the order, he is required to stay 100 feet away from Nick and his family members, while he stays 1000 of miles away from them.

Recently, when he appeared on The Doctors, Aaron claimed that he officially suffers from "multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, cute anxiety and (he's) manic depressive" adding that he takes medication to treat his conditions.

