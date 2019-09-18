Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Seeks Restraining Order Against Brother, Aaron Calls it a 'Cover-up'

Backstreet Boys' star Nick Carter has reportedly filed a restraining order against his pop star brother Aaron Carter, accusng him of wanting to kill his sister-in-law and his unborn child. Nick Carter is expecting his second baby with wife Lauren Kitt.

Nick on Tuesday took to Twitter to reveal that he and his sister have sought a restraining order against their brother, because of his "increasingly alarming behaviour." In his tweet, the boy band member also mentioned that the two love their sibling and "hope he gets the proper treatment he needs" before anyone gets hurt.

In response to the same, early Wednesday, in a series of lengthy posts on the micro-blogging site, Aaron claimed that his brother wanted to get back at him for live streaming with Melissa Schuman and other women who accused him of sexual assault. Calling the restraining order as a part of a "cover up", Aaron claimed that it is a scheme of his brother to silence his victims.

In one of his tweets, Aaron wrote, "Leave me alone. For the rest of my life. I am begging you. Please. I haven't even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. It's been public. and now you're scared of the truth (sic)."

Aaron also said that as per the order, he is required to stay 100 feet away from Nick and his family members, while he stays 1000 of miles away from them.

So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. IM BEGGING YOU. PLEASE. I haven’t even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you’re scared of the truth. pic.twitter.com/kd7nIF49PI — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Anybody who knows me knows I wouldn’t hurt a fly I’ve never been accused of rape I’ve never been accused of beating @ParisHilton how am I the violent one. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

I know you’re mad I spoke to @MelissaSchuman so to retaliate you call the police to take away my legal guns and you file a restraining order #pathetic #Coverup — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

I’ve been in recovery and I have slipped off the wagon in the past but I always get back on. I want to be sober full time. #Recovery — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

I want to thank all the celebrities that have been calling me trying to support these girls and although I’m getting the backlash for it I’m standing tall. #CoverUp #MeTooMovement — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Recently, when he appeared on The Doctors, Aaron claimed that he officially suffers from "multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, cute anxiety and (he's) manic depressive" adding that he takes medication to treat his conditions.

