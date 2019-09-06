Bad Boys for Life Trailer: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence are Back with Guns Blazing One Last Time
The trailer captures Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in high-intensity stunts, firing guns and at the same time cracking you up with their one-liners.
Image: Twitter
After a 16-year hiatus, it seems our favourite renegade cops are back. Men in Black actor Will Smith is back with Martin Lawrence to show that they are indeed Bad Boys for Life. The trailer captures the lead pair in high-intensity stunts, firing guns and at the same time cracking you up with their one-liners.
The third installment of Bad Boys is set on the mean streets of Miami. Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) has become an inspector and his partner Mike Lowrey is apparently struggling to find himself amid a midlife crisis. According to Production Weekly, the villain is a "cold-blooded killer" motivated by revenge.
According to IMDB, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton have joined the cast. The trio will be part of a highly specialized police unit. But the most exciting newcomer is DJ Khaled, whose character is yet unknown.
In the trailer, Will Smith is engaging in some real fight scenes. Martin Lawrence, on the other hand, can be seen trying to follow due procedures in his job. The new trailer shows a plot which is funny, familiar, and comfortable.
Bad Boys for Life is helmed by directorial duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, best known for their work on the crime drama Black and FX series Snowfall. According to IMDB, the film, which is currently in post-production, will hit theatres on January 17, 2020.
Watch the trailer here:
