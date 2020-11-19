Bad Bunny Joins Drama-comedy 'American Sole'

Los Angeles: Latin Grammy Award-winning recording artiste Bad Bunny is set to make his feature acting debut with “American Sole”, a drama-comedy movie produced by Kevin Hart. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, will have a supporting role in the film, reported Deadline.

Recently, it was also announced that he will guest star on the third season of the Netflix crime drama “Narcos: Mexico”. “American Sole” stars Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson Jr as two twenty-somethings burdened with college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their dream. But they run out of money and find that a shady investor is their only way out.

Ian Edelman, best known for HBO series “How to Make It in America”, will pen and direct the STXfilms project. The film will be produced by Hart via his banner, HartBeat, and NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who produces through his Oh Dipp!!! Productions banner along with Jake Stein through his Scondo Productions label.

Sneaker and streetwear retailer Stadium Goods serves as a consulting producer on the project.