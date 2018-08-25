GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bad News for James Bond Fans: Next Film to Miss Scheduled Release Date

The next James Bond project facing trouble since the exit of director Danny Boyle.

IANS

Updated:August 25, 2018, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bad News for James Bond Fans: Next Film to Miss Scheduled Release Date
Apple And Amazon Join Bidding Battle For James Bond Film Rights: Report ( Photo for representation, Getty Images)
Loading...
With the abrupt exit of director Danny Boyle, the next installment in the James Bond film franchise will miss its scheduled release date in 2019. The North American release date for the 25th Bond film was November 8, 2019.

It's possible the film may not hit theatres until late 2020, hollywoodreporter.com quoted several sources as saying.

Even before Boyle departed, there was talk of pushing the movie's release to early 2020.

The helmer's exit over creative differences was revealed in a tweet earlier this week by Bond producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson and actor Daniel Craig. Boyle was set to start shooting in early December.

Boyle and the Bond team were at odds over a script penned by Boyle collaborator John Hodge. A previous draft was written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who also wrote Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...