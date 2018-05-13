Priyanka Chopra's Quantico Season 4 Not Happening But Wait, Kal Penn Has Something to Say

Priyanka Chopra's popular American TV show Quantico will not see a fourth season. ABC network has opted to cancel the terrorism drama. Quantico, from ABC Studios and producer Mark Gordon, was a breakout when it debuted in 2015, setting delayed viewing lift records. But with its dense narrative and heavy serialisation, the series started to lose momentum in the second half of its first season and continued to see declines through season 2 and into season 3.It came down-to-the-wire last May for the drama series when it scored a last-minute abbreviated season 3 renewal with a reduced license fee and new creative under a new showrunner. Created by Joshua Safran, the show starred Priyanka as Alex Parrish -- an FBI recruit who joins the agency after graduating from the FBI Academy and becomes a prime suspect of a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal.Season three saw Alex going back to navigating the dangerous waters of the CIA that she left behind when she retired to Italy. The Indian actress got global acclaim after the show and also won two People's Choice Awards for her role.The cast also included Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, Russell Tovey, Alan Powell, Marlee Matlin and Blair Underwood. While the show got cancelled, Indian-American actor Kal Penn expressed his desire to work with Priyanka as he tweeted to her: "Hey Priyanka Chopra, let's do a movie." To which, PeeCee replied: "Done and done Kal Penn."