Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Expected to Feature in Lead Role

These days sequels to a number of hit TV shows are coming up. Some of the daily soaps, which are already back on TV screens with their sequels are Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Similarly, reports are making rounds that a sequel to Bade Acche Lagte Hain is on the cards. The second season is expected to come really soon. Now, as per the latest update actress Divyanka Tripathi, also known as Ishi Maa for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was offered the lead role but she refused it. Up next is actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who’s approached by the makers.

As per a report in ETimes, the makers have contacted Devoleena for this role. A source close to the show said that the makers are talking to Devoleena and are hoping that the deal will be done soon. The source added that the actress has given a look test for the role and is actually looking very good in it.

If everything goes well then Devoleena will share the screen space with Nakul Mehta in the upcoming show.

Meanwhile, speaking to the daily, Divyanka gave her reason for not saying yes to the show. The actress said that she could not connect with the character of the show.

Devoleena gained popularity and fame with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya season one in which she played the character of ‘Gopi Bahu’ after Giaa Manek left the show. The actress was also part of the second season of the show, whose first episode aired in October last year. She was also a contestant of Bigg Boss 13 and then after a year, she came as a proxy for Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss season 14.

Devoleena’s fans will be really excited to see their favourite star make a comeback on the screen. Till the time this news gets confirmed the actress’s Instagram handle is a great place for her fans to get a little sneak peek of her. What are you waiting for? check it out here. (https://www.instagram.com/ devoleena/)

