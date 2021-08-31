Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 First Impression: Disha's Humour Drives the Show, Nakuul Complements Her

Bade Acche Lagte Hain has returned with a new season on Monday on Sony TV. Starring as a wealthy businessman who is going through a heartbreak is Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar plays a middle class woman Priya, whose former partner married her best friend. So she does not recommend falling in love. Priya also runs a bakery with her friend and receives a call from Ram to arrange for vegan cupcakes for his sister’s engagement. That is how they first interact and it is shown their views don’t match.

The show differs from the Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s season one in some ways. The major change is that instead being a subdued character, Priya is straightforward and witty. She has some funny one-liners throughout and Disha seems to have understood her outspoken character well as she delivers with conviction. Nakuul as Ram complements Priya in every manner. They are like fire and ice and go well together. Ram is high-headed due to his wealthy status, something that Priya does not like. But they both show compassion.

The look of Priya is same as before. Disha sports a plain yellow kurti with a stole and leggings and keeps her makeup and hair simple. She keeps the jewellery to a minimal. Disha has undoubtedly worked on her character. Ram sports a three piece suit and Nakuul looks dashing in this avatar. However, his look will remind one of Ishqbaaaz’s Shivaay Oberoi with a change of hairstyle.

All in all, the first episode of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 hits all the right notes and will be one of the shows to look out for. Disha’s character has the potential to standout in the crowd.

