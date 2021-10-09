Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar on Connecting with Her Character Priya from the Show

Disha Parmar, who essays the role of Priya Sood in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, opened up about her character and how well she connects with her on-screen personality.

Disha says: “I do actually resonate to my character. She is very relatable and her point of view on certain things really matches my thinking. There are times where I feel, ‘Oh, my God, Priya is extreme’. In fact, people on the sets sometimes say that Disha is Priya, Priya is Disha. So, yes, we are pretty similar."

Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Fans ‘Disappointed’ With Never-ending Wedding Sequence

The current track of the show focuses on Ram and Priya’s wedding rituals. Speaking about what lies ahead for Ram and Priya in the show, Disha said: “They got married for the sake of their families, but slowly and steadily, they fall in love with each other. So, what is it going to be like for Priya, who is from a humble background, to go and live in this huge house with fancy people?"

Ending her short narrative with this question, Disha said: “I think it’s going to be fun to watch all of that. Even I am looking forward to it."

Read: Disha Parmar Slips Into a Bikini During Maldives Vacay with Rahul Vaidya, Enjoys Floating Breakfast

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain returned on the TV screens with the second season on August 30. The show’s first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as Ram and Priya, and their chemistry, along with the storyline of the show, was a huge hit among the audience. Season 2 of the show also received the desired response as it started with a bang.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.