Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Fans 'Disappointed' With Never-ending Wedding Sequence

It looks like Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar-starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has disappointed its loyal viewers with the ongoing wedding track. People pointed out that the wedding sequence is being unnecessarily dragged and has now become boring. The show’s wedding sequence between Ram (Nakuul) and Priya (Disha) started in the last week of September. But even after two weeks, the couple is not married. Viewers even compared the pace of the daily soap to that of a snail and tortoise.

The latest promo of the show featured Priya searching for Ram on the streets to know why he left the wedding. During her search, she comes across some boys who are dressed as monkeys of the ‘Vaanar Sena’. The group offers to help her, but she refuses. In the promo, it was later seen that Priya returned to the banquet and calls off the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

This stretched sequence of their wedding has left many fans disappointed. They took to the comments section of the channel, where the promos were posted, and lashed out at the makers for dragging it.

One of the users on picture and video sharing site wrote, “Bro, agle janam ka intezar karna padega kya shaadi dekhne ke liye? Bilkul kachua chaal chal rahe ho (Bro, do we have to wait for another lifetime to see their marriage. Your pace is that of a tortoise.)”

Another commented, “The show started great but honestly people are losing interest now.” “Too much drama going on. Wake me up when they get married,” a third comment read.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain returned on the TV screens with the second season on August 30. The show’s first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as Ram and Priya, and their chemistry, along with the storyline of the show, was a huge hit among the audience. Season 2 of the show also received the desired response as it started with a bang, but the comments reveal that they are losing viewers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.