Niti Taylor, who is busy shooting for her new show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, suffered injuring on set. The actress, who plays the lead character Prachi Kapoor, shared a picture of her arm injuries on her Instagram story. She took a mirror selfie showing her bruised arm and wrote, “Too many oouchies”. According to a report by India Forums, Niti Taylor fell on a table and got hurt while shooting for an episode.

Take a look at Niti Taylor’s Instagram story below:

Niti, who is an avid social media user, frequently posts pictures with the cast of her show. Earlier, she released a video of herself and her co-star Hiten Tejwani. In the clip, the two actors were seen grooving to a viral trend. In the caption, Niti wrote, “Like everybody is Sunday’in, we are just stay’in alive."

Talking about the show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 premiered in August 2021, starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Along with them, Shubhaavi Choksey, Manraj Singh, Anjum Fakih, and many others played pivotal roles on the show. However, the show has now taken a generational leap with Randeep Rai, Niti Taylor, and Pooja Banerjee joining the cast as Raghav, Prachi and Pihu respectively.

After joining Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 recently, Niti shared how life has come a a full circle and told E-times, “I can’t divulge more about my character but I am glad that I will play the new lead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Life has come full circle because I was also a part of the first season where I played Ram Kapoor’s daughter. I played a supporting role in it and now I am playing a lead role in the second season."

Meanwhile, Niti and Randeep are already getting positive feedback from the audience and viewers are loving their on-screen chemistry.

Prior to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Niti Taylor appeared in a number of shows including Ishqbaaz, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and others. She was also a contestant in the hit show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

