Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Shooting Resumes As Disha Parmar and Others Return From Vacation

The makers of the popular television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have resumed shooting after the actors returned from their respective holidays. The shooting for the show stopped on July 17 as several cast members took a break to spend time with their respective families and loved ones. The show’s female lead Disha Parmar, who plays the role of Priya, went on a trip to London to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya. Now that her vacation is over, she is back on the set for the shoot.

Shubhaavi Choksey, who plays the role of Nandini, also headed off to Spain, while Alefia Kapadia, portraying the role of Sara, visited Manali. Ajay Nagrath, who features as Adi, opted to spend some quality time in the outskirts of Pune.

Before the actors went on a break, the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor had already made a bank of 8 to 9 episodes so that the show’s flow does not get interrupted. Now that the actors are back, the shoot for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has resumed.

For the unversed, Bacha Achhe Lagte Hai 2 stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead. It is produced under the Balaji Telefilms banner and is a reboot version of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain that starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. It gained immense love and popularity in 2011.

Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Nakuul Mehta refuted reports of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2’s low TRP and claimed that the show is actually doing good. “It has only cemented my place in the industry viz-a-viz credibility and also viz-a-viz reach. I think the TRP also depends on the network we are on, every network has a different reach and digitally the show is probably the top show in the country. I am very very happy to the response of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2,” he had said.

