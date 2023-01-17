Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 To Take a Leap With Some Major Changes in Offing; Know More

One of our favourite television shows, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is about to take a leap. According to reports, Niti Taylor will play the mature Aarohi on the show. The actress, who had been absent from television for nearly two years, made a triumphant return with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Niti Taylor could also be seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 reprising her role as Nandini Murthy. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of Sony TV’s most popular shows. Ekta Kapoor appears to have been very keen that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar stay put, but the two did not want to age onscreen.

And joining Niti Taylor will be Randeep Rai on the show. The actor was seen on Sony TV in the hit show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai with Ashi Singh. Randeep was also recently seen in Balika Vadhu 2 alongside Shivangi Joshi. The actor has earned a huge fan following over the last few years. The reports have piqued the interest of fans.

Hiten Tejwani will appear in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He’ll take on the role of Lakshman. We’ve seen Ram’s (Nakuul Mehta) biological mother has two sons. The show will shift to a whole new angle. Let us wait and see what else the team and Ekta Kapoor have in store for us.

According to media reports, the producers have devised a grand plan to end Ram and Priya’s roles before the leap. Several reports claim that Ram and Priya will die in a fatal car accident in the show in a sequence, welcoming the generation leap, new cast, and new twists.

Read all the Latest Movies News here