Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff who would soon be seen sharing the screen space for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan recently treated their fans with a dance video of them on Selfiee’s new song ‘Main Khiladi’. The song is a remake of the iconic number Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared, “So @tigerjackieshroff played #MainKhiladi with me and this happened!! How about you make a #MainKhiladi reel with your bestie? I’ll repost. #Selfiee”. The duo were seen twinning in black outfits and wearing matching sunglasses as they did the hook step. The 1944 song featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The new song stars Akshay Kumar with Emraan Hashmi from their upcoming movie ‘Selfiee’.

Fans were impressed with Tiger and Akshay’s bromance with their dancing skills. While Tiger is known for his dancing skills, Akshay Kumar too won hearts with his energetic performance. One of them wrote, “Akki’s (Akshay’s) energy at this age." “My God… I mean Tiger is greatttt but Akshay sir (fire emojis), the beat sense," read another one. Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also took the comments section and wrote on the video, writing, “Toooo good!" Actor Karanvir Sharma commented, “What energy!!!"

Sung by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, with original lyrics by Maya Govind and music by Anu Malik, Main Khiladi has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee will be released in theatres on February 24. The film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Speaking of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger had shared a bundle of photos from the mahurat shot on Instagram with Akshay. Referring to Akshay as ‘bade’, Tiger he wrote, “Bade, I may have been born the same year you were launched, but I am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me. And, the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today.”

Akshay Kumar also shared a photo with ‘chote’ Tiger and wrote, “A film I have been most eager to start Bade Miyan Chote Miyan! Adding to the adrenaline rush is my Chote, Tiger Shroff. Hey Chote, you better remember during the shoot that you were born the year I started my career.” Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

