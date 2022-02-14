Badhaai Do Box Office: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's Movie Soars High, Earns Rs 3.45 Crore On Day 3

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do continues to soar high with each passing day. The movie that earned Rs 1.65 on day one and Rs 2.72 crore on day two, saw a jump of close to 27% on Sunday i.e on day three.

As per the popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Badhaai Do gained pace on day three and jumped big on the box office. The movie earned Rs 3.45 crore on day three, taking its total collection to Rs 7.82 crore so far. It should be noted that while the movie started slowly at the box office, it is gaining strength with each passing day. With Valentine’s day, the earnings of the movie are also expected to increase more in the coming days.

#BadhaaiDo goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Records healthy total in opng wknd, after slow start [Day 1]… Covers lost ground on Day 2 and 3… #ValentinesDay [today] will benefit… Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: ₹ 7.82 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/SaIDloH8NS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2022

It should also be noted that Badhaai Do has released at a time when theatres in several states are operating at 50% capacity. Not just this, but its box office collection has increased without the contribution of night shows at several places.

For the unversed, Badhaai do is a spiritual sequel of the 2018 movie Badhaai Ho and was released on February 11. The movie is based on same-sex relationships and the concept of lavender marriage. It presents how Rajkummar and Bhumi, who are homosexuals, decide to marry each other so that they can live like flatmates while being in a relationship with their respective partners. The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Rajkummar Rao was asked if the very act of Rajkummar marrying Bhumi in the movie, hiding their sexuality is accepting and supporting homophobia. To this, the actor agreed and added that marriage is not an ideal solution in such cases. “Well, yes. It’s not an ideal situation. I totally agree with that. But there are so many people out there in the society and I have met a couple of them personally who are in this arrangement. So it’s a story about those people," Rajkummar said.

