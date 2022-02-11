Badhaai Do Review: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar Film is Eye-opener for Many Who Still Consider LGBTQ+ Taboo

Badhaai Do

Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Nitish Pandey, Gulshan Devaiah

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhaai Do is a beautiful tale of LGBTQ+ love. The storyline and direction shows a different side of romance that brings a fresh perspective to a subject which is still considered taboo in our country by many. Rajkummar and Bhumi, along with the supporting cast of the film have done justice to the script and has thrown light into the hardships that some people within our society have to face in our country.

Talking about the flow of the film, just as there are comedy scenes throughout some chaotic shots, there are also some deep and emotional ones that make you cry and smile at the same time. Rajkummar, who plays the role of Shardul Thakur, is on point as a gay cop, and, as always, has impressed with his acting. His effort in getting in shape for the character has to be applauded as well. On the other hand, Bhumi plays the role of Suman Singh, the lesbian partner in the lavender marriage. She has also brought value to the script and has done a good job in her role as Rajkummar’s on-screen wife.

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the movie not only touches on subjects that are considered taboo, it also showcases how some Indian families pressurise newly-married couples to have kids, which is also a major concern for young couples these days. In terms of dialogues, the film is packed with one-liners and punch lines that will crack you up even in the middle of a serious scene.

The film takes a turn when Shardul (Rajkummar) and Suman’s (Bhumi) family gets to know about their lavender marriage. Set in the backdrop of a rural and orthodox family, the journey Rajkummar and Bhumi take to convince their respective families is an eye-opener for many who still haven’t seen the struggle that members of the LGBTQ+ community face in our country. What the film also portrays beautifully is the emotional relief one goes through after coming out to their family and in the society.

Overall, the film has tried to throw some light on a subject many in our society refrain from even talking about. What makes Badhaai Do stand tall is that romance is in the crux of the film, and it is beautiful, too, it is just that it is not your typical romantic couple and definitely not a typical Bollywood rom-com. Badhaai Do might not be the torchbearer for LGBTQ+ community, but is surely a feather in the cap for many, who give the Pride its true colours.

