Badhaai Ho Actor Gajraj Rao To Turn Director With A Black Comedy

Gajraj Rao, whose recent movie Badhaai Ho earned him a lot of appreciation, has plans to wear the director's hat soon.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
Badhaai Ho Actor Gajraj Rao To Turn Director With A Black Comedy
A YouTube still from the movie trailer Badhaai Ho.
After winning accolades for his performance in Badhaai Ho, Gajraj Rao says he has plans to direct a project by next year and hopes to finish the script by March.

An interview in Bombay Times quoted him saying, “It’s a black comedy revolving around the conflict between three brothers-in-law. The story travels from Rajasthan to Kolkata.”

No further details were revealed about the project. He has directed a number of ad films with established actors in the past.

Currently, Gajraj is busy shooting Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, which reunites the team of Badhaai Ho that also had actors like Neena Gupta and Ayushmann Khurrana. According to the daily, the Varanasi schedule of the movie started on September 22 and the movie is being shot on real locations. Gajraj confessed that the shoot will continue for a full month, one of the longest for him in his career.

 

 

 

The movie is a sequel of the 2017 movie Subh Mangal Savdhan, which went on to become a blockbuster. While the first part dealt with Erectile Dysfunction and its effect on families and relations concerned, part two is about same-sex relations and the stigma around it.

A teaser of the movie was also revealed recently. Gajaraj Rao and Neena Gupta will be seen as parents of Jitendra Kumar, who is playing the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie.

Gajraj will also be seen in a cameo in Made in China as a crooked motivational speaker. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani and Paresh Rawal.

