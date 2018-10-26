English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Biggest Film Yet, Earns Rs 61.8 Crore in First Week
Before Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann’s biggest hit was RS Prasanna’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.
Ayushmann Khurrana has an enviable track record.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho is unstoppable at the box office. Raking in over Rs 61.8 crore within the first week, the Amit Sharma directorial is Ayushmann’s biggest film yet.
Praising the Badhaai Ho’s box office run, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday, “#BadhaaiHo is all set for a FANTASTIC ₹ 66 cr+ extended Week 1... While Week 2 will give an idea of its lifetime biz, it’s still a MONEY SPINNER... Thu 7.35 cr, Fri 11.85 cr, Sat 12.80 cr, Sun 13.70 cr, Mon 5.65 cr, Tue 5.50 cr, Wed 5 cr. Total: ₹ 61.85 cr. India biz (sic).”
Starring Surekha Sikri, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra in important roles, Badhaai Ho focuses on issues rarely discussed—the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in coming to terms with their parents’ sex lives.
CNN-News18 film critic Rajeev Masand gave the film 3.5 stars. Praising Ayushmann, he wrote, “It’s the senior actors who take centrestage, but Ayushmann Khurrana does a bang-on job of playing yet another fellow trapped in a ‘mess’ not of his own making. He’s convincing at every stage, as his Nakul alternates between anger, anxiety, and confusion.”
Before this, Ayushmann’s biggest hit was RS Prasanna’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which earned over Rs 43 crore, reports Bollywood Hungama.
In a recent interview Ayushmann told PTI, “I know I have become a star but I don’t want to believe it. I want to be that simple, no fuss guy who approaches a film as if it is my first movie.”
