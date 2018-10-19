English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Badhaai Ho Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Takes a Flying Start
While AndhaDhun’s details were kept under wraps till the release, Badhaai Ho was promoted as a light-hearted festival film.
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Ayushmann Khurrana has once again proved that smart script choices can change an actor’s fate. After Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan and AndhaDhun, he is once again back among solid box office numbers with his latest film Badhaai Ho. The film has received a terrific opening at the ticket window and with a strong positive word of mouth around the film, the business is likely to grow over the weekend.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted Badhaai Ho’s business figures on the opening day. He said, “#BadhaaiHo takes a FLYING START... Gets the advantage of partial holiday... Expected to score over the weekend... Thu ₹ 7.29 cr. India biz.”
With a long weekend coming up, Badhaai Ho may end up scoring close to Rs 30 crore by Monday. If that happens then it will be Ayushmann’s second hit in less than a month. Earlier AndhaDhun, his film with director Sriram Raghavan, fetched good numbers at the box office.
The promotional strategy for AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho were totally different. While AndhaDhun’s details were kept under wraps till the release, Badhaai Ho was promoted as a light-hearted festival film.
Ayushmann has already scored a hat-trick of hits and Badhaai Ho strengthen his position in the industry even further.
Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho also features Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri in important roles.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted Badhaai Ho’s business figures on the opening day. He said, “#BadhaaiHo takes a FLYING START... Gets the advantage of partial holiday... Expected to score over the weekend... Thu ₹ 7.29 cr. India biz.”
#BadhaaiHo takes a FLYING START... Gets the advantage of partial holiday... Expected to score over the weekend... Thu ₹ 7.29 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 19, 2018
With a long weekend coming up, Badhaai Ho may end up scoring close to Rs 30 crore by Monday. If that happens then it will be Ayushmann’s second hit in less than a month. Earlier AndhaDhun, his film with director Sriram Raghavan, fetched good numbers at the box office.
The promotional strategy for AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho were totally different. While AndhaDhun’s details were kept under wraps till the release, Badhaai Ho was promoted as a light-hearted festival film.
Ayushmann has already scored a hat-trick of hits and Badhaai Ho strengthen his position in the industry even further.
Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho also features Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri in important roles.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kidambi Srikanth Sees Off Sameer Verma Challenge, Will Face Momota in Denmark Open Semi-final
- Video of Women Doing Garba in Mumbai Local Has Everyone Impressed, Including Piyush Goyal
- Fox Star Suspends Mukesh Chhabra as Director of 'Kizzie Aur Manny' Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
- Honda Activa Crosses 2 Crore Sales Milestone, Creates Record in India
- Avengers 4: Thor and Captain America's Revamped Look Leaked
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...