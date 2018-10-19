Badhaai Ho Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Takes a Flying Start

#BadhaaiHo takes a FLYING START... Gets the advantage of partial holiday... Expected to score over the weekend... Thu ₹ 7.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 19, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana has once again proved that smart script choices can change an actor’s fate. After Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan and AndhaDhun, he is once again back among solid box office numbers with his latest film Badhaai Ho. The film has received a terrific opening at the ticket window and with a strong positive word of mouth around the film, the business is likely to grow over the weekend.Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted Badhaai Ho’s business figures on the opening day. He said, “#BadhaaiHo takes a FLYING START... Gets the advantage of partial holiday... Expected to score over the weekend... Thu ₹ 7.29 cr. India biz.”With a long weekend coming up, Badhaai Ho may end up scoring close to Rs 30 crore by Monday. If that happens then it will be Ayushmann’s second hit in less than a month. Earlier AndhaDhun, his film with director Sriram Raghavan, fetched good numbers at the box office.The promotional strategy for AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho were totally different. While AndhaDhun’s details were kept under wraps till the release, Badhaai Ho was promoted as a light-hearted festival film.Ayushmann has already scored a hat-trick of hits and Badhaai Ho strengthen his position in the industry even further.Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho also features Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri in important roles.