Badhaai Ho Director Collaborates with Ajay Devgn for A Football Film
Ajay Devgn will play the role of Syed Abdul Rahim who was a coach and manager of the Indian national football team.
Image credits: Raid
Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma says he will start shooting for his next film -- a sports biopic -- along with actor Ajay Devgn, around May or June. Sharma was interacting with the media at ITCH Summit 2019 on Thursday.
His next film will focus on the golden years of Indian football between 1951 and 1962. Ajay will play the role of Syed Abdul Rahim who was a coach and manager of the Indian national football team. Sharma said, "My next film is a football related film. It's a period film... we will start shooting of the film in next two to three months around May or June."
On the gradual audience acceptance of high-on-content films, Sharma said, "I think it's a really nice time for cinema. We are getting to hear and watch good and unconventional stories and I am happy that those films are doing well at the box office. I think people are going to theatres to watch those films, that's why they are doing good business. In fact, the audience is giving us a message that keep making good film based on good stories."
Sharma believes no one can teach filmmaking and acting to anybody. "It's either there inside you or it isn't. It's just that you need to tap the right points and decide where it is taking you."
As a director, Sharma made his directorial debut with Tevar, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. But it failed to impress the audience. But his second film Badhaai Ho did very well.
Asked about his definition of success, Sharma said, "I feel there is no definition to success. If you achieve success more than your expectation, then it's bad and if you do not achieve success, then also it's bad. One of my films has worked and I am here right in front of the media... So, that is success and I feel success should be under control."
His yet untitled sports biopic will be bankrolled by Akash Chawla's Freshlime Films and Boney Kapoor.
