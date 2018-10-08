English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Badhaai Ho: Director wanted Irrfan Khan, Tabu to play the elderly pregnant couple
Amit Sharma says Tabu and Irrfan Khan were his first choice to play Ayushmann Khurrana’s parents in Badhaai Ho.
Badhaai Ho is scheduled to release on October 19. (Image: Instagram/Sanya Malhotra)
Loading...
Filmmaker Amit Sharma says he had first approached Tabu and Irrfan Khan to play the role of an elderly couple who are expecting a baby in Badhaai Ho but the duo felt they would not look convincing for the role.
In the film, the 64-year-old Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao play the elderly couple who find out they would be turning parents for the third time, much to the discomfort of their children and society.
"We approached Tabu mam in the beginning as we thought she would be nice in the role. But she's the one who suggested Neena mam's name and said 'You need someone slightly older, so that when people see her getting pregnant, there's this disbelief'," Amit told PTI.
"There is an age difference between the two and I liked Tabu's suggestion. Neena mam is perfect for the role," he added.
The director said when he spoke to Irrfan, regarding the project, there was a similar suggestion.
"When we thought of Irrfan and Tabu, we thought that they would be the best husband and wife. But both of them said though they're relatable and have worked as pairs on screen but if we have a father who isn't as fit and the mother slightly older, it'll be more relatable," he said.
"Neena and Gajraj feel more real and organic. So it all clicked," the director added.
Amit was impressed by the script written by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial and was sold on the idea the moment he heard one line - a 51-year-old becoming a mother again. What followed was nearly one and a half years of writing and fine tuning the script.
Amit says, he was so bowled over by the idea that he decided to produce the film through Chrome pictures, a production house established by him and partners Aleya Sen and Hemant Bhandari.
"Then I met Priti Shahani (of Junglee pictures) and got to know she was working on the same idea but we had two different films. We both read each other's scripts and she said she loved ours. She said let’s make the film together now."
Badhaai Ho features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra and is the second directorial outing of Amit after Arjun Kapoor's Tevar.
The director, who has directed more than 1500 ad films, says he learnt a lot from the failure of his debut movie.
"It's different when you make a feature film because the canvas and the perspective is huge. A two hour film is a different ball game where the scenes aren't shot in a linear fashion.
"But Badhaai Ho groomed me a lot. I want audience to become a part of Kaushik family's world. If that happens, then it would be my victory. I have tried new things in my craft and way of looking at things... I hope people like that."
The film is scheduled to release on October 19.
In the film, the 64-year-old Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao play the elderly couple who find out they would be turning parents for the third time, much to the discomfort of their children and society.
"We approached Tabu mam in the beginning as we thought she would be nice in the role. But she's the one who suggested Neena mam's name and said 'You need someone slightly older, so that when people see her getting pregnant, there's this disbelief'," Amit told PTI.
"There is an age difference between the two and I liked Tabu's suggestion. Neena mam is perfect for the role," he added.
The director said when he spoke to Irrfan, regarding the project, there was a similar suggestion.
"When we thought of Irrfan and Tabu, we thought that they would be the best husband and wife. But both of them said though they're relatable and have worked as pairs on screen but if we have a father who isn't as fit and the mother slightly older, it'll be more relatable," he said.
"Neena and Gajraj feel more real and organic. So it all clicked," the director added.
Amit was impressed by the script written by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial and was sold on the idea the moment he heard one line - a 51-year-old becoming a mother again. What followed was nearly one and a half years of writing and fine tuning the script.
Amit says, he was so bowled over by the idea that he decided to produce the film through Chrome pictures, a production house established by him and partners Aleya Sen and Hemant Bhandari.
"Then I met Priti Shahani (of Junglee pictures) and got to know she was working on the same idea but we had two different films. We both read each other's scripts and she said she loved ours. She said let’s make the film together now."
Badhaai Ho features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra and is the second directorial outing of Amit after Arjun Kapoor's Tevar.
The director, who has directed more than 1500 ad films, says he learnt a lot from the failure of his debut movie.
"It's different when you make a feature film because the canvas and the perspective is huge. A two hour film is a different ball game where the scenes aren't shot in a linear fashion.
"But Badhaai Ho groomed me a lot. I want audience to become a part of Kaushik family's world. If that happens, then it would be my victory. I have tried new things in my craft and way of looking at things... I hope people like that."
The film is scheduled to release on October 19.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
- Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio
- WATCH: A 7-Year-Old Leopard is Rescued From Drowning in a 30-Foot Deep Well in Maharashtra
- Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 2 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...