Badhaai Ho, Namaste England to Release a Day Early on Dussehra

Trying to cash in on the festive spirit, the makers of Badhaai Ho and Namaste England have decided to release the films a day early on Dussehra.Both the films, which were earlier slated to release on Friday, October 19, would now open on Thursday, October 18.The lead actors of the films broke the news on Twitter.Sharing a GIF of him and Parineeti Chopra announcing the new release date, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Aapne jaldi bulaya aur hum chale aaye! Namaste England is now releasing on 18th October!”Parineeti tweeted a new poster with the revised date. “Namaste a day earlier!” she captioned it.Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted a reworked poster of Badhaai Ho saying ‘Delivering Early’. “Itni jaldi thi kya aapko nanhe mehmaan se milne ki? Toh mil lo phir, ek din pehle hi. Now #BadhaaiHo to release in cinemas on Thu, 18th Oct,” he wrote alongside.Sanya Malhotra, who stars opposite Ayushmann in the Amit Sharma directorial, tweeted, “Guess what guys? Chhota mehmaan is coming to meet you guys early! Now #BadhaaiHo to release in cinemas on Thu, 18th Oct.”In the garb of a situational-comedy, Badhaai Ho focuses on issues rarely discussed — the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in accepting their parents as sexual beings.Other than Ayushmann and Sanya, the film stars Surekha Sikri, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.Namaste England, meanwhile, traces the journey of two individuals — Jasmeet and Param — across Punjab, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London. It has Arjun and Parineeti returning on screen together after seven years. They last starred together in Arjun’s debut film Ishqzaade.