Badhaai Ho, Namaste England to Release a Day Early on Dussehra
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho and Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England will now release on Thursday, the same day as Dussehra.
Badhaai Ho will now release on October 18. (Image: Twitter)
Both the films, which were earlier slated to release on Friday, October 19, would now open on Thursday, October 18.
The lead actors of the films broke the news on Twitter.
Sharing a GIF of him and Parineeti Chopra announcing the new release date, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Aapne jaldi bulaya aur hum chale aaye! Namaste England is now releasing on 18th October!”
Aapne jaldi bulaya aur hum chale aaye! Namaste England is now releasing on 18th October! #NamasteEnglandOn18Oct@ParineetiChopra @NamasteEngFilm @RelianceEnt @PenMovies #VipulAmrutlalShah @jayantilalgada @sonymusicindia @ErosNow #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers pic.twitter.com/ITV6eamPLz— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 15, 2018
Parineeti tweeted a new poster with the revised date. “Namaste a day earlier!” she captioned it.
Namaste a day earlier! @arjunk26 @NamasteEngFilm @RelianceEnt @PenMovies #VipulAmrutlalShah @jayantilalgada @sonymusicindia @ErosNow #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers pic.twitter.com/My8A1fIaH7— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 15, 2018
Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted a reworked poster of Badhaai Ho saying ‘Delivering Early’. “Itni jaldi thi kya aapko nanhe mehmaan se milne ki? Toh mil lo phir, ek din pehle hi. Now #BadhaaiHo to release in cinemas on Thu, 18th Oct,” he wrote alongside.
Itni jaldi thi kya aapko nanhe mehmaan se milne ki? Toh mil lo phir, ek din pehle hi. Now #BadhaaiHo to release in cinemas on Thu, 18th Oct. 👶🏻@sanyamalhotra07 @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 @iamitrsharma @jungleepictures @chromepictures pic.twitter.com/rJI5gm3JDc— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 14, 2018
Sanya Malhotra, who stars opposite Ayushmann in the Amit Sharma directorial, tweeted, “Guess what guys? Chhota mehmaan is coming to meet you guys early! Now #BadhaaiHo to release in cinemas on Thu, 18th Oct.”
Guess what guys? Chhota mehmaan is coming to meet you guys early! Now #BadhaaiHo to release in cinemas on Thu, 18th Oct. 👶🏻@ayushmannk @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 @iamitrsharma @jungleepictures @chromepictures pic.twitter.com/cOG6XyhG1G— Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra07) October 14, 2018
In the garb of a situational-comedy, Badhaai Ho focuses on issues rarely discussed — the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in accepting their parents as sexual beings.
Other than Ayushmann and Sanya, the film stars Surekha Sikri, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.
Namaste England, meanwhile, traces the journey of two individuals — Jasmeet and Param — across Punjab, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London. It has Arjun and Parineeti returning on screen together after seven years. They last starred together in Arjun’s debut film Ishqzaade.
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Last Weekend was the Worst for Bollywood Releases in a Long Time
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
- Thugs of Hindostan Song 'Vashmalle' has Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan in a Dance Face-Off
- Winning is my Only Objective, Experts Decide Who’s the Best: Modric
- Samsung Galaxy W2019 Listed on TENNA Will Have Two 4.2-Inch Screens, 3,000mAh Battery