'Badhaai Ho' Sequel 'Badhaai Do' to Feature Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar

After 2018's Badhaai Ho went on to win national award and became a sleeper hit, a sequel of the film is on the cards. Titled as Badhaai Do, the movie will be starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and the project is said to on the floors in June this year.

While the plot of the movie has not been revealed yet, it will carry a common theme from its earlier part. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Rajkummar will play a Delhi cop, who will be the only male cop in a female police station. Bhumi, on the other hand, will be a school PT teacher. Badhaai Do will trace the goof-ups of the two characters as their lives intertwine.

Talking about the same, Raj said, "I have played a cop before but never with this perspective. I look for layered characters and this one is a perfect match. My character is surrounded by strong women at home and at work and that adds immense depth to his personality. Harshavardhan and Bhumi are both dear friends and extremely talented artistes. Junglee Pictures’ Bareilly Ki Barfi was a fabulous experience for me. So, Badhaai Do is a reunion in many ways.”

Actress Bhumi also added, "Badhaai Ho is one of my most favourite films in recent times and it is really exciting to take this franchise forward. For me, the script is one of the best that I have ever come across and I immediately wanted to do the film. My character again is strong, independent and author-backed, and it gives me a lot of scope to bring a very different and cool character to life. This time too, the film will say something extremely relevant and relatable but in the most hilarious manner. The film has its heart rooted in family values. With each character I have portrayed I have tried to push the envelope and I look forward to doing that with this role too. I am excited to share screen space with Raj for the first time. He is an artiste I have always wanted to creatively collaborate with.”

Badhaai Do is being helmed by Hunterrr director Harshavardhan Kulkarni and will be produced by Junglee Pictures. The movie will release in early 2021.

