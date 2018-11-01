Badhaai Ho Gets Closer to Rs 100 Crore Mark, Ayushmann Khurrana, Others Celebrate
Badhaai Ho has made over Rs 89 crore at the domestic box office in the first two weeks of its release.
Actors Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao on the sets of Badhaai Ho. (Image: Instagram/Gajraj Rao)
The entire team, including actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, got together to celebrate the film’s dream run at the box office.
Other than Badhaai Ho’s cast and crew, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Ayushmann’s younger brother Aparshakti Khurana and ad guru Prahlad Kakkar were also a part of the celebrations.
See photos and videos from the event here:
View this post on Instagram
Few moments from #badhaaiho success party which happened in Mumbai yesterday ... thank you Masaba for the jacket no 2 also... @masabagupta @neena_gupta @ayushmannk #pritishahani @sanyamalhotra_ @aparshakti_khurana @iamitrsharma @aleya.sen @hemantbhandari #surekhasikri #shardulrana @jungleepictures @pictureschrome @badhaaihofilm @houseofmasaba @media.raindrop
Interestingly, Aayushmann had earlier told Neha Dhupia on her podcast show #NoFilterNeha that he expected the film to make at least Rs 60 crore.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had declared Badhaai Ho a hit five days after it opened on October 18.
“While #BadhaaiHo is a Hit in terms of economics, the weekdays ahead will decide two things: [i] Its lifetime biz and [ii] How big a Hit it will turn out to be... Nonetheless, badhaai ho to everyone involved with this film,” he had tweeted.
While #BadhaaiHo is a Hit in terms of economics, the weekdays ahead will decide two things: [i] Its lifetime biz and [ii] How big a Hit it will turn out to be... Nonetheless, badhaai ho to everyone involved with this film.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 22 October 2018
According him, Badhaai Ho currently stands at Rs 89.35 crore.
#BadhaaiHo is SUPER-STRONG... Inches closer to ₹ 100 cr Club... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.60 cr, Sun 8.15 cr, Mon 2.60 cr, Tue 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 89.35 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 31 October 2018
In his review for News18, critic Rajeev Masand wrote, “The film rings true for the most part, benefits from terrific casting across the board, and uses a winning combination of humor and genuine, unmistakable feeling to go to a delicate place where Hindi films have seldom gone before. Don’t miss it.”
