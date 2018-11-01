GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Badhaai Ho Gets Closer to Rs 100 Crore Mark, Ayushmann Khurrana, Others Celebrate

Badhaai Ho has made over Rs 89 crore at the domestic box office in the first two weeks of its release.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2018, 8:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Badhaai Ho Gets Closer to Rs 100 Crore Mark, Ayushmann Khurrana, Others Celebrate
Actors Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao on the sets of Badhaai Ho. (Image: Instagram/Gajraj Rao)
Loading...
After raking in over Rs 89 crore at the domestic box office in the first two weeks of its release, team Badhaai Ho celebrated the film’s bumper success on Wednesday night.

The entire team, including actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, got together to celebrate the film’s dream run at the box office.

Other than Badhaai Ho’s cast and crew, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Ayushmann’s younger brother Aparshakti Khurana and ad guru Prahlad Kakkar were also a part of the celebrations.

See photos and videos from the event here:













View this post on Instagram

With dear sanya

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on



View this post on Instagram

Mr and mrs kaushik

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on







Interestingly, Aayushmann had earlier told Neha Dhupia on her podcast show #NoFilterNeha that he expected the film to make at least Rs 60 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had declared Badhaai Ho a hit five days after it opened on October 18.
“While #BadhaaiHo is a Hit in terms of economics, the weekdays ahead will decide two things: [i] Its lifetime biz and [ii] How big a Hit it will turn out to be... Nonetheless, badhaai ho to everyone involved with this film,” he had tweeted.




According him, Badhaai Ho currently stands at Rs 89.35 crore.




In his review for News18, critic Rajeev Masand wrote, “The film rings true for the most part, benefits from terrific casting across the board, and uses a winning combination of humor and genuine, unmistakable feeling to go to a delicate place where Hindi films have seldom gone before. Don’t miss it.”

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...