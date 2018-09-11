English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Badhaai Ho Trailer: Ayyushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra Promise a Fun Ride
Watch the trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Badhaai Ho here.
The poster of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho. (Image: Twitter/Junglee Pictures)
After building hype for days, actors Ayyushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra shared the trailer of their upcoming film Badhaai Ho on their social media handles on Tuesday.
Sharing it on Twitter, Ayushmann wrote, “Dekh lo sab log! Jaanni thi na 'khush khabri'? Here's the trailer of #BadhaaiHo!”
In this film, director Amit Ravindernath Sharma has used the construct of an Indian bourgeois family to depict the embarrassment, the confusion and the hilarity that ensues when an ageing couple accidentally conceives a baby.
It’s a full house — Surekha Sikri plays the grandmother, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao the ageing parents-to-be, Ayushmann the elder son and Sanya the girlfriend.
In the garb of a situational-comedy, the film focuses on issues rarely discussed—the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in accepting their parents as sexual beings.
From a shocked Gajraj to a disgruntled Neena, an awkward Ayushmann and an understanding Sanya, the trailer has the film’s cast in brilliant form.
From its trailer, Badhaai Ho looks like a fun ride you’d want to take.
The cast dropped in the film’s first three posters on Monday. They have Ayushmann, Gajraj and Sanya curled up in the position of a fetus.
Sharing it on her Instagram yesterday, Sanya wrote, “#BadhaaiHo! Khoob mazaa aane wala hai! Trailer out tomorrow!”
Presented by Junglee Pictures in association with Chrome Pictures, the film is slated to release on October 19.
