Badla to Article 15: Small Films with Big Hearts That Won Box Office as Well
2019 has been the year of great stories in Bollywood. These were small films with big hearts which resonated with the audience because of their unique content.
Here is a look at five such films that became favourites at the box office simply because they were truly special films:
Chhichhore: A group of log separated friends come together in the face of a tragedy. Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, became successful because of a strong words of mouth. The film with its pure, unabashed depiction of youth won hearts by taking us back to our college days. Chhichore starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and had a very talented ensemble cast of Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty among others.
Badla: One of the earliest biggies of 2019, Badla was one of the best written thrillers of recent times. Made at a realy small budget, the film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh, who breathed this whodunnit to life. This Sujoy Ghosh film followed the life of a successful businesswoman caught in the web of accusations after her lover dies. This film played out all the factors--mystery, lust, revenge and betrayal in a perfect mix.
Article 15: The story of a privileged, city-bred IPS officer who launches an attack against the caste system was one of the path-breaking films of the year. Beautifully layered and terrifically penned, Article 15 brought up some pertinent questions that are hard to answer even after so many years of the Indian independence.
Luka Chuppi: This romantic-comedy by Laxman Utekar was another dark horse. It was about a local reporter from Mathura, played by Kartik Aaryan, who falls in love with an intern in his channel, played by Kriti Sanon. The two start a live-in relationship but end up in a comedy of errors when their family finds out their whereabouts. The film takes the undiscussed topic of live-in relationships to the forefront.
Bala: It seems Ayushmann Khurrana can’t put a foot wrong. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala, in the garb of showing the plight of a prematurely bald man, makes comments on issues like colour shaming and body shaming.
By using comedy and satire, the film pointed out how society's version of beauty often holds us back from doing things we love and realising our full potential.
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original's Emotion
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
