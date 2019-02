Badla Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Sujoy Ghosh's Film Is A Fast-Paced Mystery-Thriller

Sujoy Ghosh is opening the Indian audience to the vast world of mystery-thriller films and promises to keep them on the edge of their seat with fast-paced action and a gripping storyline in Badla. His latest film, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, appears to be a whodunit, set in foreign land.The trailer opens with Naina (Taapsee) seeking Badal Gupta’s help (Amitabh), a specialist investigator-advocate, in a botched-up case she insists is a means to take revenge against her. Naina is under house arrest following a murder and has a tracker tied to her ankle, taking care of the fact that she does not go anywhere she is not supposed to be.Doing his job, Badal puts her at ease and lets her take the lead in preparing a testimony. Secrets start to unravel and we learn that Naina is having an extra marital affair with Arjun (Tony Luke). Lies are laid bare by Badal who wants to get to the bottom of the tale, all aspects considered.Towards the end of the trailer, Badal makes it clear to Naina that he is not someone who is easily swayed by words that come out of an innocent-looking face. Rather, he measures the truth to its merit, using his own judgement and merit. Will he arrive at the bottom of the mystery that is Badla? Or as Naina claims, she will suffer the fall for a crime she did not commit.The trailer ends with a car getting submerged under water, a back shot of the action. Psycho, anyone?Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla releases on March 8. It also has Manav Kaul, Amrita Singh and Tony Luke in supporting roles.Watch trailer here:Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.