1-MIN READ

Badshah 2.0 Coming up with Rapper's New Song 'Genda Phool' with Jacqueline Fernandez

With the song, Badshah will introduce a new version of himself -- Badshah 2.0 -- and has also changed his twitter username to the same.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 8:51 AM IST
Rapper Badshah is all set to "surprise everyone with something fiery" through his upcoming song "Genda phool" -- the video of which will feature actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Badshah, known for hits such as "DJ wale babu", "Tareefan", "Pagal" and "Garmi", will be back with a groovy song with a folk twist. "Genda phool" teaser will be released on Tuesday.

With the song, the rapper will introduce a new version of himself -- Badshah 2.0 -- and also changed his twitter username to the same. He has collaborated with Sony Music India for the new song.

"For my journey so far, I have received a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences, I think it's time to surprise everyone with something fiery yet very Indian at its core. This surely embarks my new journey as an artist and I can't wait to see the reactions," Badshah said.

According to a source, the song will introduce "a never seen before version of Badshah starting".

"The international platforms who have already heard the song view this as a game-changer for the artist, as he will be taking the Indian music globally," added the source.

The song will come out on March 26.

