Badshah Buys Shiny New Rolls-Royce Wraith, Welcomes Beast to the Family
Badshah has bought a shiny new Rolls-Royce Wraith. His family posed with the new beast in town.
Image: Badshah/ Instagram
Riding on the success of his numerous hit Bollywood tracks, live acts and nation-wide fame, rapper-singer Badshah has brought home a roaring beast in the form of a shimmering new Rolls-Royce Wraith. Sharing his enthusiasm over the new vehicle, Badshah shared a photo on Instagram and his family posed with it. His sister, sat perched on the car, while his father and mother stood on either sides.
Badshah captioned the post, "Its been a long journey. Welcome to the family :) @rollsroycecars @rollsroyceindia @rollsroycewraith."
33-year-old Badshah was born to father from Haryana and mother from Punjab. He is married to Jasmine and the couple have a daughter named Jessemy, who born in January 2017. The rapper has several chartbusters to his credit, some of which include Kala Chashma, The breakup song, Kar gayi chull and Abhi toh party shuru hui hai, Tareefan and The Humma Song among others. All the aforementioned songs are in collaboration with music industry veterans and feature A-list stars in the video.
Badshah, who is also close to many in the entertainment industry, received congratulatory messages on the special occasion. Ranveer Singh, Raftaar, Priyank Sharmaa, DJ Chetas among others commented to the post.
Badshah was last seen singing to the tunes of Pepsi's new jingle, featuring Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff.
