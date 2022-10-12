Badshah Is Dating Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi, Has Told Family About His Relationship: Report

Rapper Badshah, who has always been relatively low-key about his personal life, is reportedly dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who is based out of Chandigarh.

Badshah, who recently appeared in the latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has reportedly been dating Isha for over a year, according to a report in Pinkvilla. Badshah has apparently told his family about Isha and they have happily accepted her.

A source close to Badshah told the portal, “It’s been a year that rapper is seeing a Punjabi actress. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. The lovebirds instantly hit it off. At a party, they figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. The couple wants to take things slowly as of now. But as a matter of fact, Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families. And everyone is happy about it.”

This comes after Karan Johar tried to set Seema Sajdeh up with Badshah after her divorce from Sohail Khan. In one of the episodes of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Karan tried to ignite a spark between Badshah and designer Seema Sajdeh by setting them up on a blind date at his home.

Seema revealed that she was starstruck to see Badshah when he arrived at Karan’s place. She said, “When Badshah walked in, I had a whole thing prepared of what I was going to say to him. But yes, I was struck as f**k.”

Seema and her ex-husband Sohail Khan filed for divorce in May after being married for 24 years. They have two kids together. Talking about this new phase in her life, Seema said on the show, “I know this is a new chapter in my life and I don’t know how it is going to be. It is actually very complicated.”

