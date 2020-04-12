MOVIES

Badshah on Masakali 2 Song: Comparisons are Inevitable

Badshah on Masakali 2 Song: Comparisons are Inevitable

After AR Rahman publicly stated his displeasure at Masakali 2.0 by Tanishk Bagchi, rapper Badshah weighed in on it and said that Rahman had liked his version of Humma Humma.

  Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
Recently composer Tanishk Bagchi remade AR Rahman's iconic song Masakali from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi 6, which irked the Gammy and Oscar-winning composer. After Masakali 2.0 released, it was criticised on the internet reflecting also on the remix trend, with fans stating that Bagchi had "ruined" the song for them.

After song release Rahman publicly showed his dislike. Singer Mohit Chauhan, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Hansal Mehta and Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to do so.

Read: Prasoon Joshi on Masakali 2.0: It's Sad When Songs are Re-used with Sole Commercial Purpose

Now, rapper Badshah, who is also notorious for creating remixes of older songs was asked about the controversy. The rapper had previously remixed a Rahman song-- Humma Humma for Mani Ratnam's OK Jaanu. "Comparisons are inevitable. I loved the Aankh Marey remix more than the original. My 2015 song Wakhra Swag was recently remixed for a film without my knowledge. It worked but I’m still asked to play my version wherever I go," he told Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about the maestro's reaction on Humma Humma, Badshah said, “We were at an event and he called me from the other end of the room, to say that he really liked my remixed version of Humma Humma."

Recently AR Rahman had taken to Twitter to ask fans to "enjoy the original Masakali," which fans of the maestro hailed widely. He had also posted a cryptic picture on Instagram where he had said that he was controlling his anger.

Watch the original Masakali and Masakali 2.0 below:

