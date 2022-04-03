Badshah Opens Up On Battling Depression and Anxiety, Says 'Have Been Through Darkest Times'

Badshah is one of the most popular singers. He has sung several superhit songs and is widely loved by his fans. The singer recently appeared on Shilpa Shetty’s chat show Shape of You where she shared some of his darkest secrets and opened up about battling clinical depression and severe anxiety disorder. Badshah mentioned that he used to starve himself to look in a certain way which made him lose his breath during performances.

“My life’s priority is to be mentally fit. Mental peace is a luxury for me because of the pressure that we face every day. I have been through the darkest times. when it comes to my mental health. I have been through clinical depression. I have been through a severe anxiety disorder. So, I know that I don’t want to go there again. And to avoid going there, you have to be selfish, in a good way," Badshah said on being asked about the importance of mental health.

The rapper further mentioned that he wasn’t happy most of the time and revealed what he learned during the phase. “You have to live with people who make you happy. You have learn to say no, you have to learn to say yes. You have to be happy. We live under a lot of pressure. We ourselves have made our lives messy and then we complain that we are not mentally fit. you have organise things and keep your loved ones near you and that’s it," the rapper added.

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill also appeared on Shilpa Shetty’s show when she opened up about mental health and said, “I was going through depression and it has only made me stronger.”

On the work front, Badshah has sung several superhit songs including Jugnu, Paani Paani, Paagal, Garmi, Abhi toh party shuru hui hai, Kar gayi chull and Tareefan among others. He and Shilpa Shetty are currently seen on India’s Got Talent Season 9 along with Kirron Kher and lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

