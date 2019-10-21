Take the pledge to vote

Badshah Reacts to Dr Zeus' Allegations Over Stealing Song Don't Be Shy for Bala

Dr. Zeus had stated that his lawyers would get in touch with Bala's filmmakers for ripping off his old hit song Don't Be Shy.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
Badshah Reacts to Dr Zeus' Allegations Over Stealing Song Don't Be Shy for Bala
Things have not been going well for Dinesh Vijan's Bala. Immediately after the release of its trailer, the film found itself in a tussle against Abhishek Pathak's Ujda Chaman. However, Vijan claimed that their film is original and not adapted from anywhere.

Soon after, singer Dr. Zeus accused the Bala makers of ripping off his old hit song Don't Be Shy in a tweet. He further added that his lawyers would be getting in touch with the filmmakers.

Badshah who has been credited with writing and singing Bala's Don't Be Shy alongside other artiste has responded to the accusation by Dr. Zeus. In his tweet, Badshah stated that he saw Zeus as a mentor and is aware of how much the former respects him. He added that the film had adequate rights for the song and that the matter would be cleared up immediately in case of any misunderstandings.

Earlier, Ujda Chaman's lead star Sunny Singh had addressed the battle surrounding his film and Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala. Singh had stated that everything "is cool" between the two actors. He had also stated that irrespective of everyone else's opinion, the filmmakers knew that the two actors have done their best in their performances. He further added that he himself had enjoyed watching the trailer of Bala.

Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey among others is set to release on November 7.

