Badshah Reveals He Turned Down Roles in Lust Stories, Good Newwz: Chehre Pai Kuch Likha Hai Kya?

Badshah has successfully managed to establish his image as a versatile rapper. Although music is his foremost domain of expertise, the rapper who made his acting debut with Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana disclosed that he was offered the role of Vicky Kaushal in Lust Stories and Diljit Dosanjh in Good Newwz.

In one of the latest episodes of the courtroom comedy, Case Toh Banta Hai on Amazon miniTV, Badshah revealed, “Mujhe sabse pehli film offer hui thi Lust Stories, uss mai Vicky Kaushal ka role mujhe offer hua tha jismai woh apni wife ko satisfy nahi kar pata hai, toh maine woh turn down kar diya (I was first offered Vicky Kaushal’s role in Lust Stories in which his character is unable to satisfy his wife, so I turned it down)”

He added further, “Aur dusra role mujhe offer hua Good Newwz film aai thi, jis mai Diljit Paji ka role offer hua tha jismai woh bache nahi paida kar pate toh woh bhi maine decline kar di, toh teesra role mujhe yeh offer hua, toh mujhe laga saala chehre pai kuch likha hai kya? Toh maine yeh jinx mitane ke liye film ki, mujhe kya pata mera (acting) career hi mit jayega! (The second role that was offered to me was Diljit Dosanjh’s role in Good Newwz in which his character is not able to have kids, so I declined it as well. The third role I was offered was in Khandaani Shafakhana, so I asked if something was written on my face. I did the film to get rid of the jinx but I was not aware that it would kill my acting career completely).”

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind quirky comedy show which showcases Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma in the roles of a public prosecutor and a defence lawyer respectively. It also features Kusha Kapila as the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities.

