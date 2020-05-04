MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Badshah Reveals The Name Of Bollywood Actress He Has A Crush On

Badshah Reveals The Name Of Bollywood Actress He Has A Crush On

During an Instagram live recently, Badshah revealed that he has a crush on Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
Share this:

Rapper Badshah recently had a question-answer session with fans, where he spoke of a number of things including the lyrics of his songs being underrated and also which Bollywood actress he has a crush on.

Badshah took to Instagram Stories to engage in the question-answer session with fans.

Asked which is the most underrated song according to him, Badshah replied: "All my lyricals are quite underrated I believe. The whole album O.N.E I believe is quite underrated."

Another questioned if he is a fan of someone, to which he mentioned the names of AR Rahman and Kanye West among others.

Which actress does Badshah have a crush on? "Raveena Tandon," replied Badshah.

Did he likes Nepali songs? "Absolutely love Nepali music," he asaid.

Badshah was recently accused of plagiarism for using Bengali singer Ratan Kahar's song Boro loker biti lo in his latest video without giving him due credit, the rapper had issued a statement on social media where he had mentioned that he would like to do "whatever possible on my part on humanitarian grounds to put this right."

He subsequently deposited Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artiste's bank account to keep his words.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,685

    +1,615*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,836

    +2,573*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,762

    +875*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,389

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,144,038

    +36,986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,524,429

    +61,747*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,132,553

    +21,834*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,838

    +2,927*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres