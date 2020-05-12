MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Badshah Slams Every 'Ilzaam' Ever in New Rap Song Targeted at Trolls

Badshah Slams Every 'Ilzaam' Ever in New Rap Song Targeted at Trolls

Rapper Badshah has released a new track addressing all the accusations and criticisms he has faced in the past.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 10:07 AM IST
Last month, rapper Badshah faced a lot of flak after releasing the track Genda Phool, as netizens accused him of not giving due credit to the Bengali song's original composer Ratan Kahar. His rap lyrics, just like many others in hip hop music, have often been criticised for objectifying women.

Within 24 hours of posting his video Paagal to YouTube last year, Badshah broke a record even Taylor Swift couldn't touch. The clip gathered 75 million views in one day, which led to accusations that they were majorly paid or fake.

Badshah has now released a heartfelt rap-song 'Ilzaam from his 3 am Sessions' to address all the accusations and criticisms he has faced so far.

Releasing the gtrack on his Youtube channel, he wrote, "3:00 AM Sessions is the most personal body of work I have been able to put together. It has stories, it has fantasies, it has ambitions, it has confessions. The only thing it does not have is lies. This is Me with no layers. I am scared to put it all out but cant hold it back any longer. It is my redemption."

Ilzaam from 3:00 AM Sessions is a rap that Badshah wrote during this lockdown. It is about his first love for hip hop and how the love of audience encourages him to be the best version of himself. The video shows him writing his lyrics, as the track goes 'Kal tak sabka tha main pyara, aaj chor ban gaya, gaana hit phirbhi inke liye shor ban gaya..."

Take a look:

