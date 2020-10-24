Badshah Suffers Sunburn While Holidaying in Maldives, Check Out Varun Dhawan's Comment

Rapper Badshah on Friday shared a picture of the sunburn he recently got on his face while vacationing in Maldives. “Sunburnt,” he captioned the Instagram image. Redness and skin peeling are clearly visible on Badshah’s face. Reacting to the post, singer Armaan Malik commented: “Bad burn.” “Oh no,” actress Mrunal Thakur expressed her shock. Actor Varun Dhawan, who also recently visited Maldives, could relate to Badshah. “Same,” he commented.

Badshah recently released a new anthem for Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. The video of the song features SRK apart from the rapper.