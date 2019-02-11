Badshah to Make his Acting Debut in a Film Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Annu Kapoor

IT'S OFFICIAL... Singer Badshah makes his acting debut... Starts shooting today with Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor in #Mumbai for slice of life [not titled] film... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba... Directed by Shilpi Das Gupta. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2019

Rapper Badshah is set to make his acting debut in a film, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor. He says he is extremely nervous but will give it his best.Directed by debutante Shilpi Das Gupta, the film is a slice of life entertainer. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Mahaveer Jain have joined hands with director-turned-producer Mrighdeep Singh Lamba for the yet untitled film."I am extremely nervous. However, now that I have taken the leap, I will give it my best. Bhushanji and Mrigh both kept convincing me on how perfect the role is for me. It's a film which is so unique and different," Badshah told IANS.The film also features Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Nadira Babbar. Is he not concerned about his screen time? "I am just happy that someone wanted me in their movie and I am all set to give it my best, the rest is left to God," he said.However, this isn’t the first time that Badshah has been offered a film. Earlier in an interview with IANS, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, said, "Good News, the one that Diljit Dosanjh is doing with Akshay Kumar, was offered to me. I was also offered Vicky Kaushal's role in Lust Stories, which I had declined. I have got other offers too. But my focus was on my album."When actors get into singing or perform at music fests, singers generally don't accept it with open arms. So is he ready to get mixed reactions from the industry and fans? "Yes, for sure. The industry, in fact, has been very kind to me and I will accept whatever they think of my performance," he said.