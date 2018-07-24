GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Badshah to Team Up With Rishi Rich For Bollywood Project

Rishi is known for hit songs like Dance with you (nachna tere naal) and Hum tum.

IANS

Updated:July 24, 2018, 9:07 AM IST
(Image: Twitter/Badshah)
Mumbai: Rapper Badshah says he will be teaming up with British-Indian music producer Rishi Rich for an upcoming Bollywood movie.

"Rishi and I are working together on something amazing. Coming soon," Badshah said in a statement to IANS.

Rishi is known for hit songs like Dance with you (nachna tere naal) and Hum tum.

The two had also worked together for the Mubarakan title track last year.

While the name of the project is still under wraps, Rishi has films Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas - the launch vehicle of actor Sunny Deol's son Karan - and Gully Boy.

