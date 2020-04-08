Badshah Will Meet Ratan Kahar Personally Soon, May Record Song With Him: Genda Phool Singer Payal

Genda Phool singer Payal Dev has lauded Badshah for helping Bengali folk artiste Ratan Kahar and said the Bollywood rapper will meet the latter personally soon.

Badshah's Genda Phool became an instant hit after its release, thanks to Jacqueline Fernandez's incredible dancing skills and the former's groovy music. However, the rapper was criticised for taking its catchy hook from the Bengali folk song Boroloker Biti Lo without giving the due credits to Kahar, who originally wrote it.

During a live session with News18, Dev, who has crooned the Bengali part in Genda Phool, has now opened up about the whole controversy and also hinted at the possible collaboration between Badshah and Kahar.

"Badshah bhai will meet Kahar Ji personally soon. And, we have got to know that Kahar ji also wants to meet Badshah. I've even heard that Kahar Ji is doing a track with Badshah. So, it's a great thing that Badshah is helping Kahar ji get the recognition that he truly deserves. Actually, Kahar ji would have got his credit-- in the first place, but there was no proof. In fact, the same song has been recreated six-seven times in Bengali already without any credits," Dev said during the live.

Dev said that had the makers of the song known about Kahar, they would definitely have given him the due credit.

"Sony music had checked all the records before creating this song to be doubly sure but there was no evidence. I've grown up listening to Boroloker Biti Lo, and I also knew that it was a folk song. IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd), which keeps the track of all songs, also doesn't have Kaharji's name in their record. He has not been given the credit anywhere in the previous recreations of Boroloker Biti Lo also. So, I feel bad for him. I genuinely feel that he should have been given the credit long ago

"Later, after the song got released, we discovered that Ratanji is alive and he's written the song. Now, Badshah and Sony Music are currently helping him. I will also help him as best I can. In fact, I would love to collaborate with him because he is a legend and an amazing artiste," she added.

Expressing her excitement over backing vocals in Genda Phool, which is currently topping the music charts, Dev said, "It's a happy moment for me. It feels great when you have literally lived a song for years and that song ultimately comes to you. So, it's an honour for me."