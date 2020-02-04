Badshah's Car Meets With an Accident in Ludhiana, Rapper Escapes Unhurt

Rapper Badshah met with an accident in Ludhiana on Monday, according to reports. His car crashed on National Highway 1 between Sirhind and Mandi Gobindgarh, reported PinkVilla. The singer is believed to have escaped unhurt.

Over 50 vehicles piled up after a truck carrying chemicals collided with an Army vehicle on NH-1. Badshah's car got damaged during the pile up, the report added. A photo that purportedly shows the rapper's car has also surfaced online.

According to Navbharat Times, his car hit a slab of cement near a bridge that is under construction on the Rajpura-Sirhind bypass, as the driver's vision was obscured by fog.

There has been no confirmation by Badshah or his representatives about the incident yet. He was shooting for a film with Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk in Ludhiana.

Badshah is one of the most sought after rappers in Bollywood. The rapper, who started his career with Honey Singh in 2006, rose to fame with his single DJ Waley Babu. Almost every film released in Bollywood these days has a song featuring him. Latest films featuring his songs include Bala, Good Newwz and Street Dancer 3D.

Last month, veteran actress Shabana Azmi was injured after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Shabana, taking to Twitter on February 1, shared the news of her recovery and homecoming.

